Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GGDVY opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.6647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

