Guggenheim Analysts Give Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) a $76.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $76.00 price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.22.

TPTX stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,030,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,067,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after acquiring an additional 845,408 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,075,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after acquiring an additional 341,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

