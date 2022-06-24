HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$1.20 price target on the stock.

TSE FF opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$156.59 million and a PE ratio of -24.44.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

