Head-To-Head Contrast: Navigator (OTC:POELF) vs. Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Navigator (OTC:POELF – Get Rating) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Navigator alerts:

This table compares Navigator and Veritiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator N/A N/A N/A Veritiv 2.82% 33.45% 8.61%

This table compares Navigator and Veritiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veritiv $6.85 billion 0.23 $144.60 million $12.95 8.42

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Veritiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Veritiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navigator and Veritiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veritiv has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.10%. Given Veritiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Navigator.

Summary

Veritiv beats Navigator on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Navigator Company, S.A. manufactures and markets pulp and paper products. The company operates through Market Pulp, UWF Paper, Tissue Paper, and Energy segments. It produces bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp, uncoated writing and printing thin paper, and domestic consumption paper under the Navigator, Multioffice, Discovery, explorer, Inacopia, Target, Pioneer, SOPORSET, INASET, and target plus brands for professional and home use. The company also operates cogeneration units and two independent thermoelectric power plants. It operates in approximately 130 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Portucel, S.A. and changed its name to The Navigator Company, S.A. in February 2016. The Navigator Company, S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Setúbal, Portugal. The Navigator Company, S.A. is a subsidiary of Semapa – Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing). The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies in various product categories that include towels and tissues, food service, personal protective equipment, cleaning chemicals, and skincare, as well as re-merchandising, budgeting and compliance reporting, and inventory management services. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, specialty products, and graphics consumables. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also provides transportation and warehousing solutions. It serves manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale and retail, healthcare, transportation, property management, higher education, entertainment and hospitality, commercial printing, and publishing sectors. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 115 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.