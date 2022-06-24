Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading 119,900% Higher

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 119,900% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 109,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 35,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

