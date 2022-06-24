HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Acquires 3,000 Shares

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,454,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,043,045.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Richard Hermanns purchased 147 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $2,028.60.

On Monday, June 6th, Richard Hermanns acquired 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $14,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Richard Hermanns acquired 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00.

HireQuest stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 607,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HQI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

