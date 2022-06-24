Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.84. 1,146,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $33.42.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
