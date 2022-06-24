Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.84. 1,146,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 426,451 shares during the last quarter.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

