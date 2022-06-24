Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,360,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $174.57 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day moving average of $193.73. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

