Hot Cross Price Tops $0.0256 (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Hot Cross has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

