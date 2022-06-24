Hush Price Reaches $0.0596 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Hush has a total market cap of $715,138.04 and approximately $449.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00316753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

