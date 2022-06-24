IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.70. 7,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,478. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

