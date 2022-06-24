IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.57. The stock had a trading volume of 292,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

