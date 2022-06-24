IBM Retirement Fund Sells 515 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.49. 28,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

