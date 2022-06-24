IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.59

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.59 and traded as low as $19.97. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 1,465 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

