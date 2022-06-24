Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,430 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

NYSE:BA traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.42. 216,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.13. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.