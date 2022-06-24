Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 87,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. 1,338,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,009,052. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.