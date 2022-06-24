Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 418.3% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

