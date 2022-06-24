Insider Buying: Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Acquires £35,249.37 in Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 17,537 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £35,249.37 ($43,176.59).

Shares of FNTL stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £204.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.88. Fintel Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 187 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.22 ($3.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech. The Intermediary Services segment offers compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

