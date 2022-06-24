Insider Buying: Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Buys £17,390 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,390 ($21,300.83).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henry Turcan purchased 13,306 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,790.16 ($5,867.42).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total value of £1,135,136.66 ($1,390,417.27).

Shares of NANO stock opened at GBX 36.80 ($0.45) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £113.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.59).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

