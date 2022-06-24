Insider Buying: The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,058,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 15,518 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,798.96.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 22,035 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $135,735.60.

On Monday, June 13th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 120,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 352,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $1,395,504.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 114,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,598. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Separately, TheStreet cut Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Singing Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

