Insider Selling: John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) Insider Sells £295,500 in Stock

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.24), for a total value of £295,500 ($361,954.92).

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 595 ($7.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £547.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 597.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.75. John Menzies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 248.50 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 605 ($7.41).

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services.

