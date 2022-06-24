Insider Selling: John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) Insider Sells £295,500 in Stock

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.24), for a total value of £295,500 ($361,954.92).
Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 595 ($7.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £547.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 597.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.75. John Menzies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 248.50 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 605 ($7.41).
About John Menzies (Get Rating)
Read More
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.