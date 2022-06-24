Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells 114,889 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 114,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,315,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laureate Education alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 237,975 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,672,459.25.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.