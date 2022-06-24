Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells 114,889 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAURGet Rating) Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 114,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,315,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 16th, Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 237,975 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,672,459.25.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells 114,889 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAURGet Rating) Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 114,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,315,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 16th, Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 237,975 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,672,459.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 1,570,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,397. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.