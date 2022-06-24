Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Sells 17,129 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $773,888.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Steven Lund sold 6,426 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $289,298.52.

On Friday, June 17th, Steven Lund sold 900 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Steven Lund sold 395 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $17,775.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75.

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUS. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

