Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,770 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. 23,341,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Square by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.