Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,770 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.
Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. 23,341,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.30 and a beta of 2.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Square by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
