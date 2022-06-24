Insider Selling: Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $402,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,298.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 118,386 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $485,382.60.

Starry Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. 4,130,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,830. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

