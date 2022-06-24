Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Sells 8,970 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.32, for a total value of C$478,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,327 shares in the company, valued at C$77,549,849.41.
Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 25,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.20, for a total value of C$1,330,049.50.
- On Friday, June 17th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 72,863 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.95, for a total value of C$4,004,159.93.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 16,900 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.74, for a total value of C$1,009,682.79.
- On Monday, June 13th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total value of C$1,228,624.12.
- On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.21 per share, with a total value of C$326,029.44.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40.
- On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71.
Shares of TC stock traded down C$1.83 on Friday, hitting C$51.50. 11,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.40 million and a PE ratio of -238.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of C$51.12 and a one year high of C$116.94.
Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
