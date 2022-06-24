Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Set at $4.00 by DA Davidson

DA Davidson set a $4.00 price target on Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellicheck news, CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

