Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading 1.6% Higher

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.27. 3,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 23,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.