Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 24th (AAMC, AAU, ACN, AGL, AKBA, AMRS, ATHX, AVGR, BLCO, BTMD)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 24th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN). BMO Capital Markets issued a hold rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BTMD). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO). They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). They issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). They issued a hold rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG). They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF). The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

