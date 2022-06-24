Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 24th (AAMC, AAU, ACN, AGL, AKBA, AMRS, ATHX, AVGR, BLCO, BTMD)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 24th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of. BMO Capital Markets issued a hold rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BTMD). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BTMD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO). They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). They issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). They issued a hold rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). Cowen Inc issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG). They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF). The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.