Investment House LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:LEN opened at $70.71 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.