iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,490 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.69 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

