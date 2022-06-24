iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

