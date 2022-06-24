iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.02 on Friday, reaching $388.15. The company had a trading volume of 205,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,222. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.