Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.39 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.10.

FDX opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.11. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

