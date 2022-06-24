Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.79 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

