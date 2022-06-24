Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Shares of CMI opened at $185.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

