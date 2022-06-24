Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 83,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($70.53) to €74.00 ($77.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

