Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,399 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average of $241.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

