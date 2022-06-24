Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 865 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,044,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

