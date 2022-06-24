Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 71,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 88,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

