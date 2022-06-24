Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Shares Up 10%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating) shares shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64.

