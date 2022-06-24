Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 1,446 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,758 ($21.53) to GBX 1,446 ($17.71) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($95.54) to GBX 4,980 ($61.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($46.79) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

JET opened at GBX 1,518.60 ($18.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 1,354.40 ($16.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,175 ($87.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,787.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,772.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

