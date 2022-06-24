Kalmar Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $7,837.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00109706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,062,282 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.