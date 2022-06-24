KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 15,505,059 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80.
About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)
Further Reading
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.