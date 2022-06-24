Kin (KIN) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Kin (KIN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Kin has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $256,551.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013880 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,864,639 coins and its circulating supply is 1,887,204,746,105 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

