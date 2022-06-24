Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $137.50

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$137.50 and traded as low as C$126.08. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$132.50, with a volume of 94,414 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.69.

The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

