KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.00.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $17.86 on Friday, hitting $338.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.12. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in KLA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 199.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in KLA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

