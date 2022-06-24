Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:KFY traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,582. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.
