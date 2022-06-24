Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $48.23. 180,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,411. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Kroger has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kroger by 49.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 15,338.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

