Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Trading Down 3.9%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 87,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 251,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Several research firms have weighed in on LFLY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
